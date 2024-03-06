Watch Now
Park Meadows Costco evacuated due to malfunctioning lithium ion battery inside store

South Metro Fire said nobody in the store reported feeling ill.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 14:32:59-05

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Costco along Park Meadows Center Drive in Lone Tree was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a malfunctioning lithium ion battery inside the store.

Eric Hurst, public information officer for South Metro Fire Rescue, said around 11 a.m., the department was called to investigate the smell of natural gas inside the store, which is located at 8686 Park Meadows Center Drive in Lone Tree.

When they arrived, crews did not find a gas leak, but did locate a faulty lithium ion battery, which was creating the natural gas odor. A Hazmat team is at the scene and will remove the equipment containing the battery. SMFR did not say what the equipment was.

The store was evacuated. Nobody in the vicinity complained about feeling ill, Hurst said.

