Park Hill golf course redevelopment plans, rezoning request headed to City Council

Denver Planning Board votes to move process along despite conservation easement on northeast Denver property
Posted at 8:01 AM, Oct 20, 2022
A guiding plan for potential redevelopment of the Park Hill golf course and new zoning for that property inched closer to reality on Wednesday night when the Denver Planning Board voted to pass them on to the City Council for consideration.

A long road remains between the dormant links and the bustling, mixed-use, micro-neighborhood the developers that own the 155-acre patch of green space and their supporters envision.

Even if the city-authored small area plan for the property and the rezoning application are adopted and approved by the City Council, the land remains under a conservation easement. Denver voters must give the go-ahead for that easement to be lifted.

Those hurdles didn’t dissuade dozens of Denverites from speaking in favor of converting the property into housing, commercial space and a regional park as outlined in the small area plan.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

