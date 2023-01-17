Park Hill elementary schools host Kid's 'Marade' in honor of Dr. King

DENVER — On Tuesday morning, elementary school students from Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood held a Kid’s Marade, a march and parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Since 2017, young kids in the park Hill community from four different elementary schools from K through first grade come together and march for a cause, the cause of MLK’s dream,” Elijah Goss, high school student and Marade guest speaker. “It's been put on for about three or four consecutive years but because of COVID, it had to be shut down. But this is the first year back.”

Hallett Academy, Smith and Stedman Elementary Schools participated in the event which began at 9:30 a.m. at Turtle Park.

Students and teachers marched to Montview Church where they listened to guest speakers and gospel singers.

Students made signs and sang songs reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement.

Elias Goss, Elijah’s twin brother also served as a guest speaker for the event.

“We are strong believers in the youth having a voice and the youth being able to speak about the things that they want to see change,” Elias Goss said. “Anybody can sit in a classroom and learn basic curriculum. But in order to actually have these kids retain the information that they're learning, having them do it, the hands-on activities are so important.”

Elijah and Elias Goss said through the marade, they hope the students learn how to stand up for what they believe in.

