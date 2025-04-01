Park County seeks CBI assistance after rash of drug deaths

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Park County are seeking the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after multiple fatalities connected to drug use, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Monday.

While the sheriff’s office did not provide additional details on the recent deaths, it did say the types of drugs being found in the county “continue to evolve.”

“Of particular concern is the increasing prevalence of fentanyl—a drug 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin,” the post read.

The sheriff’s office said one arrest has been made in connection with the deaths, with additional arrests pending. A stolen vehicle was also recovered, the post read.

It's unclear what specific type of assistance CBI will provide the county.