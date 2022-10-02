CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Colorado driver's education school, Freedom Driving School, appears to have closed permanently, leaving families wondering when their kids will get their licenses and if they will get their money back.

When it's time for a teenager to learn how to drive, there's naturally some anxiety that goes along with the new independence.

"It was scary at first because I didn't really know what I was doing," said Tyson Graham, a 15-year-old living in Castle Rock. "But, I'm starting to get better, because I'm getting more comfortable.”

For parents, the nerves are also present. Tyson's mother Lynsey Graham is experiencing those feelings, multiplied by three since she has triplets. Tyson, Blake, and Parker Graham will all turn 16 in January.

Parents claim Colorado driver's education school closed, leaving teens with incomplete course

“I'm not going to lie. I'm pretty nervous. I'm one of those parents that are like, doing all the actions and pretending I'm stomping on the brake," Lynsey said.

Lynsey said she enrolled her children at Freedom Driving School last summer. She said first, the boys had to take online school for 30 hours to get their permit. Once they had their permit, they needed to complete 50 hours of observed driving with a parent, as well as three driving lessons with an instructor.

“Each package is a little different, depending on what you want to pay for. So, I paid $595 for each kid. So, $1,700 and something," Lynsey explained. “It gets very expensive.”

Lynsey said her sons had one more driving lesson with an instructor to complete before finishing the course.

“I logged on to the website, and there was no longer a website. It was gone," Lynsey said about trying to book the boys their last lesson. “I was like, 'yeah, they're having a glitch.' And then a couple of friends started texting, and they're like, 'are you having problems with the Freedom website?'"

Lynsey said she has called Freedom Driving School a number of times and has left voicemail messages. She said she is not the only parent in this position.

“Apparently, the owners just up and left. They don't return any phone calls. You know, we've left several voicemails, and we have no documentation of anything that we've done because everything was online," Lynsey explained. “That's not fair, because it's basically fraud."

Denver7 left a message at the phone number listed for Freedom Driving School but has not heard back as of Saturday. Denver7 also tried to contact the individuals who appear to be associated with the school but did not receive a response. Crews visited the physical location listed for the Parker address but did not find a storefront. Neighboring businesses did not know of a driver's ed school at the address.

Another driver's ed school in the area said the State of Colorado told them Freedom Driving School has closed permanently, and likely will not be issuing refunds or finishing student courses that have been started. The school explained to Denver7 what they have been relaying to parents who call. They said the state is trying to submit students with their progress so far to other driver's ed schools, and are making those students a priority.

Parents are also being told to reach out to a contact with the state, which Lynsey has done already.

“She just said that they're working, you know, night and day and trying to figure all this out and investigate what happened," Graham said about the representative from the state.

Still, Graham said it's her sons who are really affected by all of this.

“It's upsetting because I don't know if I'm going to be able to get my license now when I turn 16," Tyson said. "And I was really looking forward to it.”

