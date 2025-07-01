Paraglider seriously injured after crashing in Larimer County field

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A paraglider was seriously injured after he crashed in a Larimer County field Monday night.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the Loveland Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a paraglider crash north of Loveland around 7:15 p.m. The sheriff's office, along with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley EMS, responded to the area near Highway 287 and West 71st Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the paraglider, an adult male, and his gear in a field. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the man was paragliding solo, and no other injuries have been reported.

Larimer County Natural Resources owns the land where the crash happened and is leading the investigation into the incident.