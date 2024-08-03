Overturned semi closes WB I-70 near Byers

BYERS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed Saturday after a semi-tractor trailer crash near Byers in Arapahoe County.
The crash occurred near the Byers exit around 1 p.m.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of an overturned semi blocking both lanes of the interstate.
It’s unknown how many vehicles or if any injuries were involved.
There was no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.
