DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche fell short Saturday, dropping a 3-2 overtime game to the Vegas Golden Knights. Still, as the regular season enters its final stretch, Avs Faithful are keeping their eyes on the prize: another championship celebration.

"The fandom is extreme. It's so awesome. It's infectious; you get into it. You see the colors, and you're like, 'Ah, I'm here,'" Avalanche fan, Chelsea Hurt, said.

In the video player below, Avs fans share their post-season reactions with Denver7.

Overtime loss to Vegas doesn't ice Stanley Cup dreams for Avs Faithful

Fans broke out their good luck gear for the final stretch with Brooklyn Leonhardt decked head to toe in burgundy and blue, rooting on her favorite player, Landeskog.

"I made these jeans last year before Landeskog was back on the team, and then I went to turn on the Avalanche team, and I turned on the TV and saw he was back on the team, so I kind of manifested it with these jeans. So these are like my lucky jeans," Leonhardt said.

However, fans like Nicholas Burke were worried about a potential curse on the throwback Nordiques jerseys and the trouble it could cause on the ice.

"It was the last year that, before we came to Colorado, we had the worst record wearing the Nordique sweater, and I think it followed us when we brought it back," Burke said.

Jacob Curtis

The Avalanche wore these throwback jerseys for seven games during this season, ultimately having a record of two wins and five losses.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, fans have different preferences for who the Avalanche should face.

"First round, we already got it locked. Second round, I hope it's the Wild. I don't want to see Dallas again," Burke said.

"Oh, it'd be fun to see them play Carolina," Rebecca Harton, Avalanche fan, said.

"I just like good competition," Sharra King, Avalanche fan, said.

Ultimately, Avs Faithful are hoping history repeats itself, with the team bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado.

Jacob Curtis

"I've noticed the teamwork, and there's a lot of talent, and the puck handling. They are quick, but I think the biggest team is teamwork, and that's what makes everything work," King said.

"Landy's back, the cup's back, that's all I got to say," Burke said.

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