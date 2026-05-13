Overland High School student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

An Overland High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to school, according to Aurora police.

The school was placed on lockdown, but no one was injured, and no shots were fired, according to police.

Officials said the 17-year-old was spotted in the hallway with with a gun.

"Someone noticed the weapon, shouted out to alert staff members who then chased after the teen and tackled him to the ground," police said in a post.

A school resource officer then detained the teen, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown, police said. Police say they have confirmed that the gun was not stolen.

Police said Cherry Creek Schools would release additional information on the lockdown, and Denver7 has reached out.