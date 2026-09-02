PUEBLO, Colo. — Over 4 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Arkansas River in Pueblo, creating what health officials describe as a severe health risk for recreationists, ranchers, and farmers due to extremely high E. coli levels.

A sewer pipe that carries wastewater from homes to the Pueblo Wastewater Treatment Plant failed on Thursday, Aug. 27, spilling untreated sewage for about a day.

WATCH: Sewage spill sends E. coli levels soaring in Arkansas River

Over 4 million gallons of raw sewage spill into the Arkansas River in Pueblo

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is advising people and pets to stay out of the Arkansas River from where Fountain Creek enters the river through and including John Martin Reservoir.

Nicole Rowan, director of the Water Quality Control Division for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said officials are concerned about high levels of pathogens like viruses and bacteria in the water.

"This information can be alarming. We just appreciate people helping to get the word out about the condition of the river, and we know that we want people to be able to take precautions," Rowan said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been sampling and testing the water daily.

"We have been testing every day this week just so we can see what happens with bacteria in water. There are natural processes that dilute and inactivate the virus. Sunlight is a way that bacteria can be inactivated in water, so that's what we think is happening," Rowan said.

Rowan said officials have contacted all drinking water facilities downstream and none of the water has been compromised.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has notified registered produce growers along the Arkansas River Valley and will provide additional guidance as more information becomes available.

Senator John Hickenlooper and local leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the impacts and cleanup plans for the sewage spill.

The latest information on E. coli levels is available on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website.

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