Ouray police chief terminated following conclusion of two internal affairs investigations

OURAY, Colo. — The Ouray police chief was terminated Monday following the conclusion of two internal affairs investigations that were sparked by allegations of rape occurring at his home.

Jeff Wood was placed on paid administrative leave in January amid an investigation into the alleged May 2023 rape of a young woman at his home by Wood’s stepson and two others while Wood was asleep upstairs.

As first reported by our news partner, The Denver Post, Wood was informed of his termination in a letter from Ouray City Administrator Silas Clarke, who wrote,” I have determined that you engaged in poor work performance, violations of state law and other actions inappropriate for the Chief of Police.”

Clarke decided to fire Wood based on findings from two internal investigations that concluded that the former chief of police had a “cavalier manner” toward a case involving an elementary school janitor accused of taking inappropriate photos of young children.

Wood was also accused of acting unprofessionally toward women, both department employees and citizens, according to the termination letter.

Wood has denied the claims.

The alleged May 2023 incident at Wood’s home resulted in the arrest of three people: Gabriel Trujillo, Ashton Whittington, and a juvenile.