Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ouray police chief terminated following conclusion of two internal affairs investigations

chief wood.png
City of Ouray
chief wood.png
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 24, 2024

OURAY, Colo. — The Ouray police chief was terminated Monday following the conclusion of two internal affairs investigations that were sparked by allegations of rape occurring at his home.

Jeff Wood was placed on paid administrative leave in January amid an investigation into the alleged May 2023 rape of a young woman at his home by Wood’s stepson and two others while Wood was asleep upstairs.

As first reported by our news partner, The Denver Post, Wood was informed of his termination in a letter from Ouray City Administrator Silas Clarke, who wrote,” I have determined that you engaged in poor work performance, violations of state law and other actions inappropriate for the Chief of Police.”

Clarke decided to fire Wood based on findings from two internal investigations that concluded that the former chief of police had a “cavalier manner” toward a case involving an elementary school janitor accused of taking inappropriate photos of young children.

Wood was also accused of acting unprofessionally toward women, both department employees and citizens, according to the termination letter.

Wood has denied the claims.

The alleged May 2023 incident at Wood’s home resulted in the arrest of three people: Gabriel Trujillo, Ashton Whittington, and a juvenile.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News