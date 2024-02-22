‘Other people may be responsible’ for Arapahoe County woman’s disappearance 2 months ago, deputies say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County woman who has been missing for more than two months may have been kidnapped and is believed to be endangered, sheriff’s office deputies said Thursday.

Sara Astatke, 24, was last seen leaving her home on S. Beeler Way and E. Evans Place in unincorporated Arapahoe County at around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2023. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a scarf.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said there was urgency in finding her as investigators had received information “that other people may be responsible for her disappearance.”

Astatke is Black, measures 5 foot, 7 inches in height and weighs around 120 pounds, according to deputies. She has short brown hair and in December, when she went missing, it was cut in the style of a mohawk, according to deputies.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on Astatke’s whereabouts, you are asked to call investigator Michaela Venezia at 720-874-3937 or mvenezia@arapahoegov.com.