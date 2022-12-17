Watch Now
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, photo, an Amazon employee makes sure a box riding on a belt is not sticking out at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses located in five states, a federal agency said Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, while announcing it issued more than a dozen citations during the course of its ongoing investigation of the company. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 23:59:38-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Friday that it made 14 citations against the company during inspections that occurred over the summer at warehouses in New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Idaho.

OSHA says the citations were for failing to record or misclassifying injuries and illnesses, not recording them within the required time and not giving the agency "timely" records of such matters.

Amazon says there might have been a "small number of administrative errors" over the years, but it feels confident in the numbers reported to the government.

