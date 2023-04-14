Organization for adults with disabilities faces closure after state funding frozen

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An organization that serves adults with intellectual and physical disabilities is fighting to keep its doors open after losing its funding from the state.

Honeyman Services, LLC reached out to Denver7 after its use of rideshare apps for client transport was rejected by the state. Honeyman said the state has been aware of this practice since it opened, and never raised any concerns until recently. Now, the families that rely on the organization's services feel in limbo and afraid for their futures.

Honeyman Services opened in 2014, with one big mission in mind. Inspired by founder Dave Honeyman’s upbringing with three sisters with down syndrome, the organization strives to offer a vast array of services and experiences for its clients.

“When individuals come to our program, they don’t repeat the same experience twice in a month,” Honeyman said. “There’s always something new.”

Activities planned by Honeyman Services strive to be both entertaining and educational, enabling clients to build life skills and independence. Central to this goal has been transportation, with the organization relying largely on public transit and rideshare apps funded by the state to get from place to place.

Honeyman Services viewed the options as a win-win, providing transportation options without requiring its own vehicles while also allowing clients to gain a valuable life skill.

“If we can train them to use it, that gives them a tool that they can be successful with getting around on their own,” Honeyman said.

Honeyman said the state agencies it works with have approved of the practice of using rideshare apps since the organizations opening, and “were actually applauded” for helping its clients to navigate transportation. In 2022, however, Honeyman said that suddenly changed.

Funding to the organization has now been frozen, and the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) is now demanding about $20,000 back for the years of Uber and Lyft rides provided, plus another roughly $150,000 for other services which Honeyman said were provided without any issues.

“Let me make this very clear — there is no allegation whatsoever of fraud, or misuse of funds, or anything like that,” Honeyman said. “This is merely documentation. It’s paperwork.”’

Honeyman Services is now suing to fight the fines and keep its doors open. Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing for comment on this dispute, but was told by a spokesperson the department “is in active litigation with this provider and not able to provide further information at this time.”

Honeyman’s next court date is in July, but the worry is it will go bankrupt and close well before then. Parents of clients told Denver7 that loss would be devastating to their families.

“If would be heartbreaking if Honeyman was no longer here,” parent Cathleen Langston said. “[My son] talks to people all the time now. He didn’t used to. And his talking has gotten a lot better, because he talks all the time here.”

“I can’t imagine Madison being anywhere else,” said fellow parent Cami White. “It would be devastating.”

For now, individual families at Honeyman Services are stepping up to help with costs wherever they can, and keep it open as long as possible.

“Our biggest fear, regardless of what happens to us, is that these individuals will fall … into a huge depression, because everything that they enjoyed and experienced here will be gone,” Honeyman said. “This is a no win situation for anybody.”