Orange and blue takes over Mile High city, businesses by Empower Field get ready for home playoff matchup

DENVER — Broncos Country is gearing up for a major weekend as the Denver Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills at home on Saturday. For businesses by Empower Field, they know this weekend will be a big one, not only for fans but also for sales.

Derek Friedman, owner of Sportsfan, knows orange and blue are dominating the store with fans eagerly purchasing new jerseys and merchandise.

“We're selling hundreds, if not thousands, more items than we have in past years,” said Friedman. “So, yeah, everybody's so excited about Nix and Surtain and kind of all of the players that you can't keep their jerseys in stock.”

David Tay

Now, with the playoff game scheduled for Saturday, Friedman said they are preparing with enough staff at their different locations and getting orders out in time.

“You have to get the stuff into the warehouse and get it out to the stores and then make sure that you're staffed enough to serve everybody on Saturday and on Friday, because people will be coming in early from outside of Denver,” Friedman said.

Christine and Zeke Perez stopped by Monday morning to check out some new merchandise and gear up for the big game.

“I've been a Bronco fan, born and raised. I was raised in a house of all boys. Me and my dad listened to the radio, that old school radio, so I had no choice but to become a fan,” Christine Perez said.

The couple are longtime season ticket holders and bo-lieve this year the team can bring home the championship.

“I feel it, I feel it coming,” said Christine Perez. “My son and I went to the last AFC playoff with the confetti, and yeah, it's time for us to go again and bring that back.”

Just south of Empower Field is The Original Brooklyn’s, which for decades has welcomed Broncos Country inside before and after games. Owner Dave Keefe explained that a tradition has formed for many fans to start off their game day rituals at the sports bar.

“We've been here for so long, and obviously so close. Everybody knows about Brooklyn's," said Keefe. "There's the other Brooklyn's by Ball Arena, so if you go to a game, a lot of people go to Brooklyn's beforehand, and they've been doing it for many years.”

While it has not been announced what time the Broncos will play, Keefe said if it is the afternoon game, fans will start lining up around 10 a.m., and the business has already had people calling for reservations.

“We'll have a couple extra bartenders outside and behind the main bar here,” said Keefe. “Especially afterwards, so yeah, we'll bring a few extra in.”

Having a warm winter so far, Keefe said they can fit around 200 people in the patio and are ready for this bustling weekend.

“The order will be bigger this week than it was last week, and it if it's the early game, then people will come in afterwards to watch the night game, the Seattle [versus SF] game,” said Keefe. “I think they'll stay until that game is over, so it'll be a big, big day and night.”