One person dead in Aurora police shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Officers confronting alleged suspects in a stolen vehicle Saturday shot a person who police say produced a weapon while attempting to flee.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near East Alameda Ave. and South Galena Way.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the man who was shot ran from the vehicle across Alameda. Aurora officers chased him to a fence when he "turned and confronted officers, produced a weapon."

Two Aurora officers shot the suspect who later died at the hospital. No officers were hurt.

While the incident started in Denver, the confrontation and shooting happened in Aurora. Chief Thomas said Denver police and the Colorado State Patrol are part of the investigation.

Police closed both directions of East Alameda Ave. in the area as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available