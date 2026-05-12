One person seriously injured after crash involving RTD bus, motorcycle

DENVER — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving an RTD bus and a motorcycle Monday night, Denver Police Department officials said in a post.
The person was taken to the hospital, and Denver7 has reached out for more information on the person's condition.
North and south bound Federal Boulevard was closed from Hazel to Evans after the crash near S. Federal and W. Iliff, according to DPD, and officials advised alternate routes.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Boulder firefighter creates program to help women break into the fire service
Douglas County hosts drought, wildfire preparedness open house
Colorado artist honors Black history with fiber art and period rooms
Denver Summit goalie Abby Smith scores big with first school visit
Evergreen residents practice evacuating as communities prepare for wildfire season
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.