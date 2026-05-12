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One person seriously injured after crash involving RTD bus, motorcycle

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DENVER — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving an RTD bus and a motorcycle Monday night, Denver Police Department officials said in a post.

The person was taken to the hospital, and Denver7 has reached out for more information on the person's condition.

North and south bound Federal Boulevard was closed from Hazel to Evans after the crash near S. Federal and W. Iliff, according to DPD, and officials advised alternate routes.

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