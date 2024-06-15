One person rescued from Chatfield Reservoir after thunderstorm moves through

LITTLETON, Colo. — One person was rescued from the Chatfield Reservoir Friday afternoon after a major thunderstorm moved through the area.
In a 2:08 p.m. post on X, formerly Twitter, South Metro Fire Rescue said a crew, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, were responding to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park.
In an update 14 minutes later, SMFR said one party who was caught on the water as a storm rolled in was rescued by a CPW ranger. They were brought safely to shore and evaluated by West Metro Fire Rescue.
Water rescue at Chatfield State Park as storms hit Friday
