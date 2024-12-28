One person killed, several injured after pickup truck collides with semi-truck on icy Highway 40 in Fraser

FRASER, Colo. — One person was killed and several people were injured after a pickup truck lost traction on an icy Highway 40, colliding with a semi-truck, according to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 40 near milepost 228 in Fraser.

According to police, a 2024 Peterbilt semi-truck/ tractor combination was heading westbound on Highway 40 when an eastbound 2021 Toyota Tundra lost traction on the icy roads and rotated counterclockwise into the westbound lane. The front of the Peterbilt collided with the passenger side of the Tundra.

Police said the Tundra went off the roadway and stopped roughly 30 feet from the edge of the westbound lane.

There were five people inside the Tundra at the time of the crash. One of the passengers — a 29-year-old man from Bethesda, Maryland — was declared dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Grand County Coroner's Office at a later time.

The four other Tundra occupants were taken to the hospital. One passenger — only identified as a female — is in critical condition at a Denver area hospital, according to police.

Police identified the driver of the Tundra as a 37-year-old man from Aurora. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the semi-truck — a 34-year-old man from Lochbuie — was not injured. Police said the fuel tanker he was hauling was not compromised, and no hazardous materials were spilled.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash, according to police.

In a release, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said this case will be presented to the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office at the conclusion of the investigation. The DA's office will determine whether charges will be filed.