One person killed in crash on NB I-225 at East Iliff Avenue

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-car crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 225 at at East Iliff Avenue.

Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of I-225 shortly after 4 a.m.

"One individual died on scene. The second individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," the Aurora Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The three people who were in the second vehicle were check out on scene and did not go to the hospital.

"The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Speed is believed to be a factor," police posted on X.

All northbound lanes of I-225 were shut down at E. Iliff.