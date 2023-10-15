One person hospitalized, multiple animals rescued after Denver house fire

DENVER — One person was hospitalized and multiple animals were rescued following a house fire in Denver Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:23 a.m. at a residential structure near E. 12th Avenue and Rosmary Street, according to the Denver Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, light haze was showing and the fire was quickly brought under control.

A patient was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Animal control was called in to help with the multiple animals that had to be rescued, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.