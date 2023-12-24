One person found dead, two others injured in Loveland house fire

LOVELAND, Colo. — One person was found dead and two others were injured following a house fire in Loveland early Saturday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 3:22 a.m. and responded to a home in the 3100 block of Butternut Drive. A 911 caller reported the fire.

Police said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One occupant was found deceased and another person was transported to a Denver hospital for severe burns.

The third person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to the Loveland Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation into how the fire started.

Additionally, arson Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are on scene and assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with any information or leads regarding this investigation should call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970)-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970)-221-6868.