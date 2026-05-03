One person found dead after Jefferson County house fire, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was found dead inside a Jefferson County home after a fire on Sunday morning, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

West Metro firefighters arrived at the residence in the 1100 block of S. Owens Court around 8:30 a.m. after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.

Immediately upon arrival, firefighters began dousing the flames as other crews entered the structure, searching for potential victims inside, West Metro Fire said.

Firefighters said the search was made difficult by the large number of personal belongings in every room, forcing them to remove boxes and other items to clear a path.

The victim was located during the search of the structure, firefighters said. They did not survive, West Metro said.

No other injuries were reported.

Details, such as the identity and official cause and manner of death of the victim, will be determined by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.