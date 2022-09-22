One person dead, another injured, in crash on I-25 near Thornton

DENVER — Three lanes of northbound I-25 are closed at 84th Avenue near Thornton, and one person is dead, after a crash between a semi-truck and a car late Thursday morning.

Adams County Fire said just after 11 a.m. that the driver of the car was deceased when first responders arrived.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The vehicles were a 2005 Honda Accord and a semi-truck out of Oklahoma, he said.

Kessler said a child that was involved in the crash was taken to a hospital but he did not know the extent of their injuries.

The truck was carrying liquid nitrogen but the tank did not appear to be ruptured, Kessler said. The crash is under investigation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the three right lanes of I-25 were closed in the area for the investigation and cleanup.

Adams County Fire said drivers should expect delays in the area. Click here for the latest road and traffic conditions.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.