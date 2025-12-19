Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One passion is playing the piano. Another is piloting big jets for United Airlines. He does both at DIA

Captain Beau Brant plays a concourse concert before his flight
Posted
and last updated
Captain Beau Brant is a pilot for United Airlines. He's also an incredible piano player. So they wheeled a grand piano into Concourse B at Denver International Airport for a few special concerts...before his flights.
Meet the United Airlines pilot wowing travelers on the piano at DIA
beau brant united pilot piano
Inspecting his United Airlines Airbus
From the flight deck
Concourse Concert

DENVER — Captain Beau Brant walks around the new United Airlines Airbus before his flight to San Diego.

"Tires look great, this is a relatively new airplane," Brant says.

There's a lot that goes into his job before leaving the ground. Airplane inspection. Flight plans. Meetings with his crew.

Inspecting his United Airlines Airbus

But on this day, he got to the airport early.

"Going to San Diego and back tonight," he said. "It's going to be a little windy. But since I have a bit of downtime, I'm going to play a little before I fly."

He's pointing to a grand piano sitting in the middle of Concourse B at Denver International Airport. Brant will play a concert for anyone who wants to stop and listen.

  • Watch this story – and hear Brant play – in the video player below:

"Even if nobody was in the terminal, I love to play regardless," he said. "I've been fortunate to play and still have that love all these years later. If I can make somebody's day better, I try to have that be a way to make somebody's day better."

A college student stops and listens. He said he thought he was a good piano player until he watched Captain Brant. If he didn't have a layover he wouldn't have noticed the music. He's glad he did.

"Peace," he said. "I feel peace hearing him play. Just to be in this moment."

From the flight deck

Brant plays a little over an hour. He hands a few of his cards out and then he and his flight crew head to their gate.

"To start this trip off with a beautiful concert beforehand was amazing," Brant's co-pilot said.

