One officer, one suspect injured in shooting, Aurora police say

Two people — an officer and a suspect — were injured after an officer-involved shooting Thursday, Aurora Police said around 4:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect stabbed the officer before the shooting occurred. The incident happened while police were responding to a call involving the man and his relative, officials said.
Both people have been transported to the hospital, police said. The shooting occurred in in the 14000 block of E. Stanford Circle near Cherry Creek State Park.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
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