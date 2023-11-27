Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One last chance before Christmas to snag an e-bike rebate in Denver

Following Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program, Colorado will soon launch the largest statewide e-bike rebate program in the U.S.
ebike.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 15:42:23-05

DENVER — We’re about 27 days or so away from Christmas, and if an e-bike is on your gift list, you better act fast if you want to save some money on the purchase of a new e-bike in the form of a rebate voucher.

Denver’s next e-bike rebate voucher release (and the last one for the year) is Tuesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. The program is first-come, first-served and the city expects rebates to be claimed within 10 minutes.

There are three types of e-bike vouchers available in Denver’s program including a standard rebate offering $300 off the price of an e-bike or $500 off a cargo e-bike.

The income-qualified e-bike rebate allows qualifying Denver residents a way to save $1,200 on an e-bike and up to $1,400 on a cargo e-bike.

An adaptive rebate of up to $1,400 is also an option for people with disabilities, but the application process is different from the standard and income-qualified rebates.

Tuesday’s e-bike rebate portal opens at 11 a.m. on the city’s website. To apply for a voucher, residents must first be registered as a user to then receive a verification code by email.

To apply, Denver residents should have proof of residency information ready to go, which can be provided with a Colorado driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement among other documents.

For an income-qualified rebate, residents will need to have a household income below 60% of the state’s median income. Residents can also qualify if income falls below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the city’s website, which also lists ways to prove household income.

While the Nov. 28 window opens for standard and income-qualified e-bike rebates, Denver residents can at any time apply for an adaptive e-bike rebate. Applicants must provide proof of Denver residency and also a letter from a medical professional documenting a disabling condition.

Tuesday’s rebate release is the last one for 2023. However, the program will return in 2024.

Here are the latest numbers on the program provided by the city:

  • As of early November 2023, 7,347 Denver e-bike vouchers have been redeemed. 47% have been e-cargo bikes and 53% are standard e-bikes.
  • Of the 7,347 total vouchers, 3,287 (46%) were claimed by income-qualified participants
  • In 2023, we added an adaptative e-bike rebate. As of November 2023, 17 adaptative e-bike vouchers have been redeemed.
  • In 2023, we partnered with 52 community-based organizations to get out e-bike rebates to people who might face a barrier to using our online portal. This program has seen 233 redemptions.
  • According to a 2022 report, e-bikes from Denver’s program displace 4.1 million vehicle miles, eliminate 1,447 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year and save Denver residents $1 million in fuel and maintenance costs.
  • Based on results from a survey conducted in 2022, the average e-bike voucher redeemer replaced 3.4 car trips and traveled 21.6 miles weekly. Income-qualified residents made more trips per week, 4.8 vs 3.7, and replaced over 40% more miles of car trips each week.

 

 

 

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives