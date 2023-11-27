One last chance before Christmas to snag an e-bike rebate in Denver

DENVER — We’re about 27 days or so away from Christmas, and if an e-bike is on your gift list, you better act fast if you want to save some money on the purchase of a new e-bike in the form of a rebate voucher.

Denver’s next e-bike rebate voucher release (and the last one for the year) is Tuesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. The program is first-come, first-served and the city expects rebates to be claimed within 10 minutes.

There are three types of e-bike vouchers available in Denver’s program including a standard rebate offering $300 off the price of an e-bike or $500 off a cargo e-bike.

The income-qualified e-bike rebate allows qualifying Denver residents a way to save $1,200 on an e-bike and up to $1,400 on a cargo e-bike.

An adaptive rebate of up to $1,400 is also an option for people with disabilities, but the application process is different from the standard and income-qualified rebates.

Tuesday’s e-bike rebate portal opens at 11 a.m. on the city’s website. To apply for a voucher, residents must first be registered as a user to then receive a verification code by email.

To apply, Denver residents should have proof of residency information ready to go, which can be provided with a Colorado driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement among other documents.

For an income-qualified rebate, residents will need to have a household income below 60% of the state’s median income. Residents can also qualify if income falls below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the city’s website, which also lists ways to prove household income.

While the Nov. 28 window opens for standard and income-qualified e-bike rebates, Denver residents can at any time apply for an adaptive e-bike rebate. Applicants must provide proof of Denver residency and also a letter from a medical professional documenting a disabling condition.

Tuesday’s rebate release is the last one for 2023. However, the program will return in 2024.

Here are the latest numbers on the program provided by the city:



As of early November 2023, 7,347 Denver e-bike vouchers have been redeemed . 47% have been e-cargo bikes and 53% are standard e-bikes.

. 47% have been e-cargo bikes and 53% are standard e-bikes. Of the 7,347 total vouchers, 3,287 (46%) were claimed by income-qualified participants

In 2023, we added an adaptative e-bike rebate. As of November 2023, 17 adaptative e-bike vouchers have been redeemed.

In 2023, we partnered with 52 community-based organizations to get out e-bike rebates to people who might face a barrier to using our online portal. This program has seen 233 redemptions.

According to a 2022 report, e-bikes from Denver’s program displace 4.1 million vehicle miles, eliminate 1,447 tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year and save Denver residents $1 million in fuel and maintenance costs.

Based on results from a survey conducted in 2022, the average e-bike voucher redeemer replaced 3.4 car trips and traveled 21.6 miles weekly. Income-qualified residents made more trips per week, 4.8 vs 3.7, and replaced over 40% more miles of car trips each week.