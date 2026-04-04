One killed, two injured in crash on westbound I-70 at Kipling Street

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 at Kipling Street.

The crash involving a single vehicle happened early Saturday morning. Police had the interstate down to one lane between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard after the crash, and opened back up to two lanes of traffic around noon. Police said around 1:20 p.m. that the highway waas fully reopened.

Police said one person remains in serious condition, and the other person is expected to be OK.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department first posted information about the crash on X shortly after 7 a.m.

They were asking drivers to avoid the area between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard as they investigated what caused the crash.