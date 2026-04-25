One killed in Elbert County shooting; suspect arrested, per sheriff's office

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — One man is dead after a shooting inside a house in Kiowa, Colo. on Friday, and a suspect has been arrested, per Elbert County Sheriff's Office officials.

Sheriff's Office officials said they were called to the disturbance in the 300 block of Shasta Court in the afternoon, and a deputy heard "several shots" fired from inside the home upon arrival.

Officials said the suspect came to the front door unarmed and was taken into custody. Deputies then found the man who had died from gunshot wounds in the entry area of the home, a release from the sheriff's office said.

The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to officials.

The names of the suspect and the victim were not released Friday. Sheriff's office officials said the investigation in its early stages, and more information will be released in the future.