One dead, one injured after vehicle left road at Colorado National Monument

FRUITA, Colo. — A woman is dead and a man was injured after a vehicle left Rim Rock Drive near the Coke Ovens Overlook at the Colorado National Monument Monday night.

First responders were dispatched to the area around 10:20 p.m.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash — a 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, according to the National Park Service. His condition is not known at this time.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.