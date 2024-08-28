Once teammates, wrestler Bill Goldberg and Deion Sanders reunite at Colorado through Goldberg's son

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hall of Fame pro wrestler Bill Goldberg isn’t just another celebrity that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has walking along the sideline.

He’s not just another big name brought in for motivational speeches.

Goldberg has a vested interest in the program because his son is a freshman walk-on linebacker at Colorado.

Jack Dempsey/AP FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, left, greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Gage Goldberg, a two-sport standout in high school, could’ve gone just about anywhere, but the family picked Boulder in part due to his father’s relationship with Sanders.

Because three decades ago, Sanders took Bill Goldberg, a young defensive lineman trying to earn a spot with the Atlanta Falcons, under his wing.

It’s something Goldberg has never forgotten.