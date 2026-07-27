Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
35  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Oil prices drop but gas prices remain high in the Denver metro area

Gas prices
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Gas prices are advertised Jan. 28, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Gas prices
Posted
and last updated

Oil prices have dropped to a one-week low on Monday after U.S. leaders announced a pause in airstrikes against Iran over the weekend.

But in the Denver metro area, gas prices have not experienced a significant drop in prices yet.

“Oil is down 7% but the wholesale price of gasoline is only down 2%," explained Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis. "That disconnect is because there were new Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries over the weekend, and of course, there's only a finite amount of refineries globally, so the fact that these attacks have occurred have knocked offline significant volumes of refining capacity, and that's why you may not see much relief at the pump just yet."

De Haan said the average gas price in the Denver metro has gone up about 18 cents a gallon in the last week with prices back above the $4-gallon mark with an average of $4.04.

“We saw a lot of stations jumping late last week. Since then, prices are inching down a little bit here… That's something we call price cycling. Once stations all go up, some of them start to undercut each other again, kind of like a mini price war,” De Haan said.

De Haan said even as hostilities between the U.S. and Iran and between Ukraine and Russia continue, hurricane season is currently underway which can bring its own unique set of challenges making it difficult to determine when gas prices will decrease and remain low.

micah image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith
Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced. If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.