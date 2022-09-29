Oil and gas drilling: 10th Circuit US Court of Appeals hears oral arguments in Chaco region case

DENVER – On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit heard oral arguments related to the oil and gas drilling permits issued in the Greater Chaco region of northwest New Mexico.

The Chaco region covers 8,000 miles of northwestern New Mexico and some residents have reported health problems related to fracking.

A few years ago, the Trump administration approved 370 oil and gas drilling permits in the region.

Several community organizations that are plaintiffs in the case held a joint press conference following the conclusion of oral arguments.

“WildEarth Guardians joined a number of other organizations, friends, citizens against running our environment, San Juan Citizens Alliance and Sierra Club are here to defend the greater Chaco region from unchecked oil and gas extraction, fracking and drilling in northwestern New Mexico,” Jeremy Nichols, climate energy program director for WildEarth Guardians said.

Nichols said the Biden administration approved of the Trump administration's issuing the drilling permits.

In response to the Biden and Trump administration's moves, Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Environment, WildEarth Guardians, San Juan Citizens Alliance, and the Sierra Club, represented by the Western Environmental Law Center, filed suit to block the permits.

“We're fighting Goliath if you heard of American Petroleum Institute, they maybe about 20 lawyers on their side against our four lawyers. We’re going up against $100 billion corporations and we're a small organization, grassroots. Of course, it's an uphill battle. But we have justice on our side.” Mario Atencio, Diné Care Greater Chaco Energy Organizer said.

Atencio said as activists continue to fight the drilling, negative health impacts persist.

“If you're there, you will experience you'll feel it, you'll see it. People talk about... they have health symptoms related to headaches to smells, and oil and gas puts out a ton of pollution and emits things like volatile organic compounds, methane, benzene to lean in it emits,” Robin Jackson, member of Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment said.

Samuel Sage, Vice President for Diné Care Board of Directors, said his family has been fighting for their ancestral land for years.

“My late father is Andy Sage, US Marine Corps Navajo Code Talker. And he said, 'You pick up arms when your government tells you to go to war for them and protect the country.' When he come back, little did he know that he has to fight the same country to protect his homeland,” Sage said.

A three-judge panel will deliberate and issue a ruling in the future.