Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses

Travel Wild Horses
Sue Ogrocki/AP
In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, wild horses come when they hear the truck that brings them hay and supplemental feed at the Mowdy Ranch Ecosanctuary near Coalgate, Okla. The ranch offers the public a close-up view of the horses under the protection of the Bureau of Land Management. As the 1,280 acres of pasture turn brown in the winter, the horses are provided with hay and supplemental food. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Travel Wild Horses
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 14:17:24-05

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses have developed neurologic illnesses and 45 have died or been euthanized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday.

The agency says it’s working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate horse deaths.

Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, recalled the cubes Friday.

The company warns that certain batches may contain bacteria that cause botulism, a fatal paralytic disease.

Some cubes have been reported to contain what appears to be animal tissue, which may have been ground up during alfalfa harvesting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2SAMSUNG1280X720.png

Local News

Denver7 news on your smart TV: Watch for free any time on Samsung TV+