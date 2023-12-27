Watch Now
Off-duty Adams County deputy killed in Christmas Eve crash

Deputy Joshua Maloy, 31, served with the Adams County Sheriff's Office for two years and nine months following a 9.5-year career with the United States Marine Corps.
Posted at 8:22 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 22:23:18-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An off-duty Adams County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash in Weld County on Christmas Eve.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) identified the deputy as Deputy Joshua Maloy, 31. He served with the department for two years and nine months following a 9.5-year career with the United States Marine Corps, according to ACSO.

The sheriff's office described Maloy as a "beloved husband, father, and deputy." In a Christmas Day message, the department asked the community to "embrace your loved ones a little tighter today."

"As we rise to greet the day, there's an undeniable coldness that seizes our hearts, a stark reminder that we have lost another incredible member of the Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

