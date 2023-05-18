Watch Now
NWS warns of 'life-threatening situation' in east-central Larimer County amid flash flood warning

The warning is in place until 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 16:19:40-04

DENVER — A flash flood warning has created "a life-threatening situation" for people along the eastern section of the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS out of Boulder said rain is falling at a rate of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour, creating a flooding hazard for the Buckhorn Creek and Buckhorn Road area near the burn scar. The "short but intense" periods of rain will cause flooding and debris flows, the NWS said.

The warning includes rural areas of east Larimer County like Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Crystal Mountain, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, and Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville.

The flows — made of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials — will move through Buckhorn Creek and into nearby drainages.

The storm may cause flash flooding of streams and creeks, which can overflow into urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, the NWS said.

This flash flood warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

All residents in this area are asked to get to higher ground.

Storms are rumbling around other parts of the state on Thursday too, including a flood advisory for northeast Colorado, including the counties of Adams, Arapahoe and Denver until 5:15 p.m. Portions of east-central and northeast Colorado, including southern Douglas County and western Elbert County are also under this advisory until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

