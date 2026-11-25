NASA recently announced applications are now open for it’s next class of astronauts and for the first time, a nursing degree is included in the educational qualifications for candidates interested in applying.

An administration news release states the basic requirements to apply include United States citizenship and a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, among other advanced degrees.

“It is 67 years in the making. That's how big a deal this is,” Robin Bruce said.

Bruce is the immediate past president of Colorado Council of Black Nurses (CCBN), and the chairman of CCBN Inc. Aerospace, the space nursing division of the organization.

Founded in 1973, the Colorado Council of Black Nurses is a nonprofit that focuses on supporting healthcare workers, providing scholarships for students, educating the community, and now researching how to best provide healthcare in space.

“CCBN has been working on getting NASA to recognize nurses as eligible for space, for the aerospace and astronaut programs since 2021...when we started our CCBN Space Expo, which was to get youth to realize their importance in space,” Bruce said. “There's nurses all over our nation that has been really pushing for nurses to be in space.”

As a combat trained flight nurse, Bruce said while serving in the Wyoming Air National Guard, she learned nurses were specifically not qualified for space flight, even though aerospace nurses had participated in the program the since 1959, a program she completed through the U.S. Air Force's School of Aerospace Medicine.

Bruce said next, it’s important to think about nursing curriculum as it pertains to space exploration.

“Right now nurses are getting degrees that are in the physical sciences, such as in aerospace physiology and human factors. However, those can come out of the nursing departments, and so we really have been working for several years now to make sure that these programs are coming out of the nursing departments in a nursing perspective instead of just straight physical science perspective, because there is a nuance to it,” Bruce said.

Bruce said she hoped a nurse would make it to space by 2025, but with this recent announcement and the timeline for the next astronaut cohort, her hope is to see a nurse in space by 2028.