Numerous items stolen from Michael Porter Jr.’s Indianapolis hotel room, police say

Posted at 6:13 AM, Nov 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had numerous items stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis, according to police.

Porter wasn’t in the room when the theft occurred, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the crime, and a police report was filed.

Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said.

The police report was filed Tuesday, one day prior to the Nuggets’ road game against the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets declined to comment on the situation.

