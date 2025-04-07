Nuggets limping to finish line, while Dollander powers Rockies to optimistic future | Talk of the Town

The Nuggets find themselves in a battle to stay out of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, and they’ll likely have to navigate the end of the regular season without Jamal Murray.

Michael Malone referred to Murray as “no longer day-to-day” on Sunday, saying that they “hope” he’ll be ready to play in the playoffs.

Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu says that if Murray isn’t healthy then Denver’s post season impact is limited.

Nuggets limp to finish; an optimistic future for the Rockies? | Talk of the Town

“It’ll be bust instead of Finals or bust,” he said.

“I am now out on the Denver Nuggets being a championship contender this season,” added Denver7's Nick Rothschild, “You ain’t beating Oklahoma City if [Murray and Aaron Gordon] aren’t ready to go.”

“It’s unfortunate because there’s just no good juju going on with the Nuggets right now,” said Denver7's Bradey King. “This Jamal Murray news hits deep because he’s typically the guy that steps up when the playoffs come around.”

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies called up their top prospect over the weekend and a glimmer of hope emerged at Coors Field. Chase Dollander got his first MLB victory on the mound, and Rothschild says the Rockies need to use that as positive reinforcement.

“The Rockies are like a puppy,” Rothschild said. “And when a puppy does what you want it to do you reinforce that behavior with a treat. Now the Rockies need to keep doing this and go back to the well.”

Opening Day news: Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander to make debut Sunday

“What they need to do is keep bringing up the young players,” Bienvenu said. “Bring up Jefry Yan. In AAA he’s pitched in five games and given up no runs. Let’s dance!”

“What do they have to lose at this point,” King asked. “They’re already 2-7, last in the NL West. They need to show they can win some games.”

