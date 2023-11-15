November 16, 2023 declared Anne Trujillo Day in Colorado

DENVER — As longtime Denver7 anchor Anne Trujillo prepares to sign off from the airwaves, she's getting some love from Governor Jared Polis's office for her contributions to journalism in Colorado.

Polis has officially declared November 16, 2023 as Anne Trujillo Day in the Centennial State in honor of her final day on air.

Trujillo was presented the official proclamation during a luncheon at the Denver7 studios Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Andrew here on an incredible career in journalism and broadcast media," Polis said in a video address presented at that luncheon. "Your work has contributed to the strength of our communities and told the stories of so many Coloradans who might otherwise have not had a light shined on their successes and real life challenges."

The official state proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, Anne Trujillo has served Coloradans as a trusted journalist for 39 years; and



WHEREAS, viewers have come to depend on her coverage of important moments in the state's history, both tragic and celebratory; and



WHEREAS, valued members of our community, world leaders, national newsmakers, and politicians have trusted her to tell their stories; and



WHEREAS, Anne trailblazed for journalists of color in her work and as a founding member of the Colorado Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists; and



WHEREAS, she dedicated her time to neighbors and viewers alike through service to organizations such as the Denver Scholarship Foundation and There With Care; and



WHEREAS, Anne has provided guidance for future reporters as an alumna of the University of Colorado Boulder and as part of the advisory counsel for its journalism department; and



WHEREAS, broadcast journalism in the State of Colorado is better now and will be better for future generations because of Anne Trujillo's legacy;



THEREFORE, I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim November 16, 2023, as ANNE TRUJILLO DAY in the State of Colorado. Governor Jared Polis

Trujillo has worked at Denver7 for nearly 40 years, starting in 1984 as a general assignment reporter and eventually becoming the station's main anchor – and the longest-serving anchor in the Denver news market.