VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85.

Steadman Clinic vice president of external affairs Lynda Sampson says Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail.

Steadman was a leading expert in the repair and rehabilitation of knee injuries.