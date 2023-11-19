Northglenn police investigate apparent murder-suicide

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 11700 block of Delaware Court. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman deceased inside the home, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

Police said preliminary information indicates the parties had a domestic relationship and evidence indicates one party took the life of the other and then took their own life. The cause and manner of their deaths have not officially been determined.

The names of the deceased have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.