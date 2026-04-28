UPDATE | The suspect was safely taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Police said there is no longer a threat to the public.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A Northglenn police standoff with a man on a roof has prompted authorities to secure area schools on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is taking place at E. 114th Avenue and High Street.

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Northglenn police arrest man after roof standoff forces authorities to secure nearby schools

Negotiators and SWAT are on-scene talking to a suspect, who was standing on the roof of a home in the area.

Police were called to the residence around 1:30 p.m.

Details as to what prompted the response are not known.

Three elementary schools — Wyco Drive Elementary, Hulstrom Elementary, and Malley Elementary — are on secured perimeter status.

This is a developing story