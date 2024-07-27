Northern Wyoming plane crash causes 7 fatalities, sparks wildfire

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A plane crash in a remote area of northeastern Wyoming caused seven fatalities and sparked a wildfire, authorities said Friday.

The plane crashed at about 1 p.m. north of the town of Gillette near the Wyoming state line, Campbell County officials said in a social media post. There were no survivors.

The aircraft was identified as a single engine turboprop Pilatus PC-12/47E.

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet and the chairman of the board overseeing the Georgia Department of Corrections, were among seven people killed in the crash, according to a statement by a group member who was not aboard the aircraft.

The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died in the crash Friday afternoon, according to a statement from another daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman. She is the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet.

Also killed in the crash were Nelon Kistler's husband, Nathan Kistler, family friend Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, according to Nelon Streetman.

The group was traveling to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to a statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups.

A distress signal was sent out by the plane before the crash, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds told the Gillette News Record. Callers later reported seeing smoke columns rising into the air near the suspected crash site, he said.

The wildfire that resulted from the crash was being suppressed using aircraft, heavy equipment and engine crews, officials said.

Campbell County Fire Department Jeff Bender said in a statement Saturday that the fire has been contained to less than one square mile and that firefighters would remain on the scene throughout the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said Saturday that preliminary information indicated the plane crashed following an “auto pilot issue during flight” and a team of investigators was headed to the site.

“The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft,” Holloway said. “The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

A preliminary report on the crash is expected in about 30 days while a final report with the probable cause of the crash could take up to two years to complete, Holloway said.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and were winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, including multiple song of the year and album of the year awards.