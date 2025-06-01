Northern Lights paint Colorado skies: Aurora borealis possible Sunday night

Hues of red, pink, purple and green painted the night sky over parts of Colorado Saturday night and into Sunday morning as geomagnetic storms sparked an unusually far south showing of the Northern Lights.

Amateur photographers in Denver7’s Facebook group Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos didn’t disappoint, sharing stunning photos of this rare phenomenon.

See some of these photos in the slideshow below:

And depending on conditions, the aurora borealis may be visible again tonight.

The aurora borealis is caused by collisions between gas particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles from the sun’s atmosphere.

The following image — provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — is a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America. It also shows a 'viewline' that represents the southernmost locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon.

NOAA

The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. It does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 621 miles away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right.