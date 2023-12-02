Northern Lights paint Colorado skies as solar storm sparks unusual showing of atmospheric phenomena

DENVER — Hues of red, pink, purple and green painted the night sky over parts of Colorado Friday night as geometric storms sparked an unusually far south showing of the Northern Lights.

Photographer Rick Martinez posted in Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos an amazing photo showing the atmospheric phenomena in all its colorful potency.

Rick Martinez

And video from Gary Mustard II shows the lights in Fleming, Colorado.

The aurora borealis is caused by collisions between gas particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles from the sun’s atmosphere.

The following image — provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — is a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight and tomorrow night over North America. It also shows a 'viewline' that represents the southern-most locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon.

NOAA