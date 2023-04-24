Northern lights once again put on a show in the Colorado sky | Photos

Stargazers and night owls were once again rewarded Sunday night, as the aurora borealis – or northern lights – stretched far enough south to be visible in Colorado.

The northern lights are the result of solar particles colliding with the earth’s atmosphere. Electrons become energized and are drawn toward earth’s magnetic poles, where they transfer their energy back into the atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

That energy release comes in the form of light – similar to how a neon light works. The more severe the geomagnetic storm, the further the light stretches from the poles, according to the NOAA.

The light show stretched into the Colorado sky around midnight Sunday night.

As they typically are, our contingent of shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group were there to capture the night-sky phenomenon.

Here are some of the photos shared in the group:

Near Echo Mountain, courtesy Shelby Santille

Andi Poland| Near Echo Mountain, CO

From Pagosa Springs, courtesy Shelby Santille

Photo: Shelby Santille | Pagosa Springs, CO

From Pawnee Buttes, courtesy Damen Winslow

Damen Winslow | Pawnee Buttes, CO

From Abbott Church on the eastern plains, courtesy Jonathan Nicholas

Jonathan Nicholas | Eastern Plains, CO

From Wray, courtesy Fernando Boza

Fernando Boza | Wray, CO

From Jackson Lake State Park, courtesy Larry G. Smith

Larry G. Smith | Jackson Lake State Park

From Byers, courtesy Joan Carrillo

Joan Carrillo | Byers, CO

From Pawnee Grasslands, courtesy Mark Altmeyer