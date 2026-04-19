Northern Colorado honor flight sends over 100 veterans to nation's capital for recognition

DENVER — Over 100 veterans participated in an honor flight that departed Sunday morning at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, heading to Washington, D.C., for a day of remembrance and recognition.

The High Plains Honor Flight is a nonprofit that sends veterans to our nation's capitol, to visit memorials built in their honor.

Sunday’s honor flight was possible through community donations and in partnership with the airport.

Denver7 Honor flight departing from Northern Colorado Regional Airport

“We’re honored to serve as the departure point and to play a role in bringing the community together to recognize and support those who have served our country,” said veteran Dylan Swanson, Northern Colorado Regional Airport manager.

Flags waved, and families gathered, lining up to say thank you as the dozens of veterans were escorted to the airport.

Denver7 Community members cheer on the veterans as they head to the airport.

“On our flight today, we have two Korea vets, six Cold War veterans, and 111 Vietnam veterans,” said Matt Voris, High Plains Honor Flight president.

The trip gives veterans a long-overdue welcome home, especially those who may not have received one after their service.

Denver7 High Plains Honor Flight President Matt Voris

“It’s going to be a hoot, said Bob Boyle, Vietnam veteran.

During their time in Washington, D.C., veterans will visit the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Veterans memorials, the Marine Corps War Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery.

Denver7 Vietnam veteran Bob Boyle

Neighbors, strangers, and families came together to recognize those who sacrificed so much.

“My dad is on the honor flight. He was a Vietnam veteran from the Navy. Seeing him go with his brothers in arms, sharing those feelings and experiences with others, I think that will bring him home into a different person,” said Tracie Alexander, Fort Collins resident.

Denver7 Veterans entering the airplane.

For many veterans, it’s about the camaraderie.

“There are some real heroes here, and I’m honored to be with them,” said Bob Boyle, a Vietnam veteran.

Fort Collins resident Tracie Alexander Denver7

For others, the moment is simply overwhelming.

“It’s hard to explain. I get emotional over this because of the way that people do this for other people that they have no reason to do it for,” said David Appel, Vietnam veteran.

Denver7 Veterans taking part in a ceremony before heading to the airport.

Appel told Denver7 one important message he’d like others to take away.

“There is a sacrifice to be made for freedom and for your country. It’s very important for somebody to do it, and not everyone will do it,” said Appel.

Denver7 Veterans at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport

The community bid farewell as the veterans departed for the nation’s capital, filled with gratitude and a long-awaited sense of home.

“Like what Dorothy said, 'there’s no place like home,'” said Boyle.

High Plains Honor Flight honors veterans by providing these trips at no cost. For more information, click here.