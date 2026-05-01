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Northbound lanes of US 285 closed in Sheridan after vehicle fire, per CDOT

285 closed april 30
CDOT
285 closed april 30
Posted
and last updated

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 285 were closed Thursday evening due to a vehicle fire, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation alert as of 8:30 p.m.

The road was closed near Sheridan at Colorado State Highway 88, per CDOT. The agency said to expect delays in the area.

An estimated time for reopening was not provided in the alert.

This is a developing story that may be updated.