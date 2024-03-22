Northbound lane of Dahlia St. bridge over I-76 in Commerce City will remain closed through summer for repairs

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The northbound lane of the Dahlia Street bridge over Interstate 76 will stay closed until autumn for repairs after a tractor trailer hit the edge of the bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Thursday evening.

CDOT said its crews must repair girder damage after the truck, which was towing construction equipment, struck the outer edge of the bridge on March 18.

CDOT

The road will remain open for southbound traffic.

Westbound I-76 under the bridge reopened on Thursday morning, as CDOT said it is safe for those drivers.

The department is now working to award a contract for the work. That will happen some time this season, it said, and construction will begin afterward.

Drivers headed northbound on Dahlia Street will need to take a detour. CDOT recommends going east on Colorado Highway 224 (74th Street), north on US 85, east on I-76 and then west on 88th Avenue back to Dahlia Street.

